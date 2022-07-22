ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three found dead in Maquoketa Caves Campground, suspected shooter found dead

By Nick Weig
ktvo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people are dead and their suspected killer took his own life at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in...

ktvo.com

ktvo.com

Alleged stolen valor scam sparks investigation in Henry County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Henry County deputies are searching for an eastern Iowa man who they say falsely claimed to be a veteran of the armed forces to lure people out of thousands of dollars. A concerned citizen asked deputies to investigate the possible charity fraud case in early...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. QUIVADAS GAINES, 31, 6’4”, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Scott County for failure to appear...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crash leaves two cars heavily damaged

A crash left two cars heavily damaged July 27 around midnight in Davenport at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street. Units from Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on scene, as well as fire personnel from Davenport. Our crew did see an ambulance leaving the scene, but...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged

A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
superhits106.com

Man Arrested and Charged With Breaking Into Storage Units

Authorities say a Dubuque man broke into multiple storage units by cutting through interior walls, stealing more than $10,000 worth of items. 46 year old Christopher Soppe was arrested Monday on warrants charging first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, plus several other charges. A report states that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded June 17 to Alts Mini Storage for a report of someone breaking into several storage units. Seven storage units were accessed through interior walls. Investigators say a key was found on the floor of one unit that opened a unit belonging to Soppe. Executing a search warrant, authorities found a majority of the stolen items inside Soppe’s storage unit, along with a path into Soppe’s unit via the walls.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Maquoketa Caves State Park reopens for day-time visitors after triple murder

MAQUOKETA, IA — Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources announced Wednesday Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28th. The update from DNR comes as Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation leads the investigation into Friday's tragic shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
superhits106.com

Teen Injured in ATV Crash

Authorities said a teen from Sherrill was injured when the ATV that he was driving rolled several times before striking a vehicle Saturday in the Sherrill area. 15 year old Brody Schmitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the crash happened Saturday on South Mound Road. The report states that Schmitt was northbound when he lost control of the ATV. It rolled several times before striking a vehicle driven by 68 year old Wayne Hess of Sherrill, south on South Mound Road. Schmitt was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of liability and operation of an ATV on a roadway.
SHERRILL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Late-night Monday pursuit ends; squad car damaged, suspect flees

A Davenport pursuit ended late Monday in a Rock Island neighborhood after the car being chased crashed at 22nd Avenue and 23rd Street. The chase ended shortly after 10 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw a Davenport squad car damaged after it made contact with the vehicle in the chase.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dangerous fugitive sought in Rock Island murder

A 23-year-old man is sought in connection with a July 15 murder. On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street. Officers located 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering from a gunshot wound. Roe was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island but succumbed to his injuries before arrival, according to a Monday release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Savage Life Boys gang member sentenced to 37.5 years in prison

A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 37 years behind bars for his involvement in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017. On July 25, Darion Daquan Gardner, age 27, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, he was involved in multiple shootings, including at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island. An autopsy is scheduled Monday for Braylon Walker, 21, of Rock Island, formerly of Arkansas, Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Rock Island police responded around 12:04 a.m. Friday to a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, around 5:24 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after police reportedly find drugs in safe made to look like religious book

An Iowa City man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs hidden in a safe that was manufactured to look like a religious book. According to the arrest reports, 56-year old Frederick Armstrong of Tofting Avenue was driving a Chevy Suburban that was following too close to traffic around 7:55pm and allegedly made an improper lane change near the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. Police say that Armstrong made furtive gestures while being observed.
IOWA CITY, IA

