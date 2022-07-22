ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Cats Reuniting After One Spent 3 Months in Quarantine Is As Good As It Gets

By Gabrielle LaFrank
Cover picture for the articleReunions are some of life's greatest gifts. The excitement and anticipation, the pure joy of seeing one another...how could it get better than that? With two adorable cats, that's how.It's absolutely no surprise that @ally_boland's video of her cats' first hello in a while is going viral--it's positively precious! Here's the...

sassy66
4d ago

Video is there, have to click on so many different things, it's from tiktok, you got a friend in a me....2 cats going down hallway, that song playing.

Reply
4
Muddy Paws
5d ago

It's there. If you don't have the TikTok app you may not get to see it. No, he doesn't give other cat a hug, but does want to play.

Reply
3
