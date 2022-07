Once again, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the virus is increasing, thanks in large part to two variants that are among the most infectious yet. BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID. Dr. Fred Campbell, doctor of internal medicine and associate professor of medicine at the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, spoke to Texas Standard about their symptoms and infectiousness. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

