Box Office: Audiences Say “Yep” to “Nope” Sci-Fi Horror with $6.4 Mil Previews

I was an hour into “The Gray Man” on Netflix and realized I couldn’t leave, I was in my own home. I could not walk out of the theater in disgust. So I stayed. Anthony and Joe Russo and their screenwriters are responsible for a bunch of high budget big hit Marvel movies. In those outings you don’t really mind if things don’t make sense. That’s part of the charm because, in the end, you’re looking for pre-established characters, the super heroes, to carry you to the end.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO