Box Office: Audiences Say “Yep” to “Nope” Sci-Fi Horror with $6.4 Mil Previews
By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
3 days ago
Preview audiences said “Yep” to “Nope” last night. Thursday night box office for Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror film was $6.4 million. That’s $1 million less than Peele’s last movie, “Us,” did in previews. But “Nope”...
Cate Blanchett will soon make a return to the silver screen in a drama from Todd Field, the director of In the Bedroom. The 53-year-old Oscar winner plays the offbeat role of a composer in Tár. Filmed in Berlin last year, the plot follows Blanchett's character, Lydia Tár, as...
“Nope” is the movie of the moment, and very divisive among critics. Most criticized it on Rotten Tomatoes but gave it a “fresh” because it’s so well made. Audiences were also ambivalent last night. A $13 million Friday is nothing to sneeze, so “Nope” is looking at a total $45 million weekend.
I was an hour into “The Gray Man” on Netflix and realized I couldn’t leave, I was in my own home. I could not walk out of the theater in disgust. So I stayed. Anthony and Joe Russo and their screenwriters are responsible for a bunch of high budget big hit Marvel movies. In those outings you don’t really mind if things don’t make sense. That’s part of the charm because, in the end, you’re looking for pre-established characters, the super heroes, to carry you to the end.
Disney-Marvel have dropped the first trailer for “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” and it’s pretty exciting. Ryan Coogler returns as director and creator of the incredibly popular Marvel movie s sequel. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman has passed away so we get a clue about T’Challa: there’s a memorial mural for him seen as Angela Bassett, the Queen, decries that so much of her family is gone.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday. In a statement announcing the cancellation, TBS said it has made “some difficult, business-based decisions” as part of its new programming strategy.
Making the Cut season two winner Andrea Pitter’s collections were punctuated with statement-making prints and silhouettes — but for her newest co-brand with Amazon Fashion, the designer is going solid-hued and minimalist.
Now available online, Terea by Andrea Pitter is the newest size-inclusive and affordable line from the Pantora founder. Priced from $48 to $100, the collection comprises effortless day-to-night essentials in desert-inspired hues (think adobe, sage green, sand, lemon and black) and in sizes XXS to 5X.More from The Hollywood ReporterHere's How to Copy Mabel Mora's Effortless Makeup in 'Only Murders in the Building'Army: BTS and Casetify's Latest Tech Accessories...
Sony TV could not bring itself to declare a winner in the “Jeopardy!” host competition. Word today is that beginning in September nothing will change. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties regardless of their respective ratings or popularity. Jennings seemed like the obvious...
Comments / 0