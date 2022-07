An early morning altercation in Ripley has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call on South State Street around 3:30 am. An investigation determined that 33-year-old James Murray allegedly struck another person in the head while that person was holding an infant. Deputies charged Murray with harassment in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Murray was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO