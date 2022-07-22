ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News Archive

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 5 days ago

Get ready for the start of school at the 16th annual Back to School Bash hosted by the Broken Arrow Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at The Assembly, 3500 W. New Orleans St.

Students will receive backpacks, school supplies, haircuts by Clary Sage, Blue Bell Ice Cream, popcorn provided by the Shriners, and food coupons. The event is free and open to the public.

Free immunizations will be provided by The Caring Van for students who have their shot records, vision screenings will be performed by the Lions Club Mobile Unit and the CHILD ID program will be available including DNA, video and fingerprints.

A Broken Arrow firetruck and ambulance will be on site for tours and the Broken Arrow Police Department School Resource Officers will share tips on pedestrian and school safety.

You won't want to miss it, see you there!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assembly#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Shriners#The Caring Van
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy