News Archive

Get ready for the start of school at the 16th annual Back to School Bash hosted by the Broken Arrow Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at The Assembly, 3500 W. New Orleans St.

Students will receive backpacks, school supplies, haircuts by Clary Sage, Blue Bell Ice Cream, popcorn provided by the Shriners, and food coupons. The event is free and open to the public.

Free immunizations will be provided by The Caring Van for students who have their shot records, vision screenings will be performed by the Lions Club Mobile Unit and the CHILD ID program will be available including DNA, video and fingerprints.

A Broken Arrow firetruck and ambulance will be on site for tours and the Broken Arrow Police Department School Resource Officers will share tips on pedestrian and school safety.

You won't want to miss it, see you there!