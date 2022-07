Recently a citizen of Antwerp reached out to me to see if I would write an article on someone he remembers as a child, so here it goes. Percy Perry Smith was born December 28, 1893 in Antwerp, Carryall Township, Ohio. The son of William and Della (Overmyer) Smith. This couple was married in 1888. By 1900, the Smith family were living in Carryall Township with Percy being the only child. William was a farmer and Della a homemaker.

