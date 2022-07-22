ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County Economic Development Board sees positive outlook

Paulding County Progress
 5 days ago

PAULDING – The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Board met this week with all board members present. John Kobee, President of PCED Diamond Investment Member Antwerp Exchange Bank, and former PCED Board Chair, was invited to update the board about the bank. Kobee spoke on current events with the bank branches...

progressnewspaper.org

WANE-TV

Jail talk dominates City Council meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The location of Fort Wayne’s new jail continues to be a hot topic. So hot, in fact, that it sparked flames at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, even though it wasn’t a topic listed on the agenda. And in fact, it’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City council approved more funds for new fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Approving the purchase of land for the new fire station planned to go on Lower Huntington Road has a price tag bigger than expected. Two weeks ago, an estimated cost for the new fire station was around $5 million, but Tuesday night councilwoman Sharon Tucker said to build this new fire station there needs to be more funds, and they are currently over budget.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Huntington County Schools names John Trout as new superintendent

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington County has a new school superintendent. The Huntington County Community School Corporation's Board of School Trustees approved John Trout as its ninth superintendent during a special session Monday. Trout has been serving on an interim basis since former superintendent Chad Daugherty left after 25 years....
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

InSource to Celebrate 25 Years of Business

What started with a humble family man who knew about refrigeration units and how to manufacture them, has grown into a nearly 300 employee corporation that manufactures components for emergency and fire vehicles, refrigeration units, and control panels for pieces of equipment including farm vehicles. In 1997, Ken Manz decided to step out on his own in faith to create a business in Paulding County, his home. Manz’s innovative and engineering mindset set the stage for InSource. Over the past 25 years InSource has come a long way from recycling refrigeration units — evolving manufacturing to also include electronics with embedded hardware for farm equipment plus others, wire harnesses for emergency vehicles as well as the original manufactured OEM, refrigeration units.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Government
WANE-TV

How much will a new jail cost Allen County residents?

What will a new jail really cost? $200 million? $300 million? Even more?. Allen County has $50 million in rollover money and another $25 million potentially from ARPA, money from the American Rescue Plan, according to one county councilman who says the $300 million figure thrown around is out of sync with what other counties are spending on new jails.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Precision Metal Company Opens New Facility

Boston Centerless, a precision material provider, announced the opening of its production facility in southeast Fort Wayne, creating up to 20 new jobs and investing up to $619,000 by the end of 2023. Located at 6901 S. Hanna St. in Fort Wayne, the plant is the company’s first production facility...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

High-Speed Rail proposal to go before Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D) 5th District, is planning to put forward a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. Paddock, who is a member of the Northern Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Recently a citizen of Antwerp reached out to me to see if I would write an article on someone he remembers as a child, so here it goes. Percy Perry Smith was born December 28, 1893 in Antwerp, Carryall Township, Ohio. The son of William and Della (Overmyer) Smith. This couple was married in 1888. By 1900, the Smith family were living in Carryall Township with Percy being the only child. William was a farmer and Della a homemaker.
ANTWERP, OH
Times-Bulletin

Fresh wings with ample experience

VAN WERT — Van Wert has a new airport manager, but he has a familiar face. Jim Black was hired as the new manager of the Van Wert County regional Airport on June 1, 2022. “I look forward to seeing the community of Van Wert and the surrounding areas thrive in growth, opportunity, and economically because of the tool that aviation can be to grow business and opportunity.”
VAN WERT, OH
WANE 15

Allen County Fair is back – and even better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio craft communities: new breweries to open soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kyle King and Andy Perish are excited to see their COVID lockdown project come to life. Great Black Swamp Brewing Company has been around for years but now has a new location off Tedrow Rd in South Toledo. Since opening their brewery and full bar this past month, business has been great.
TOLEDO, OH
Delphos Herald

Allen, majority of all Ohio counties HIGH risk for COVID

LIMA — As of Friday, July 22, the CDC has determined that the majority of Ohio counties, including Allen County, are communities with HIGH risk for transmission of COVID-19. The CDC uses the following information to determine if a county is at a HIGH, MEDIUM or LOW Community. Risk...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding’s Summer Blast Carries On Despite Rain

Last Friday, July 15th was drizzly and just a little bit dreary. None the less, CoRP pressed on with last minute preparations set up for Paulding’s Summer Blast. The parade — about 3/4 mile long — traveled around the square in downtown Paulding, showing off all the area businesses and organizations (45 entries!) — including Insource’s 25 year celebration! Grand Marshall was Harry Weibe, selected by the JPSB committee. He was chosen to honor his 38 years of service CoRP and our community are honoring Harry Weibe today as our Grand Marshal. Harry served the Village of Paulding as Village Administrator for 38 years. One of the longest serving administrators in our history. During Harry’s term of service, he oversaw some very significant projects including a new water tower- our second water tower, established a second cemetery- Memorial Cemetery on Emerald Road, started the Sewer separation project, Built a new state of the art water filtration plant. Harry served under 5 different mayors.
PAULDING, OH
Lima News

‘Little Nashville’ event planned in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Glandorf Rotary Club will host Little Nashville on Friday, Aug. 5 on Main Street in downtown Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa business specials and sidewalk sales will be accompanied by live music starting at 5 p.m. at different venues, including Rex Pavilion (Red Feather), American Legion Post 63 (Al Felkey Mixed Up Band), Well Grounded Cafe (Model Affinity), Legends (Wes Garcia), Eagles (Truck Stop Manners), VFW Post 9142 (Shifferly Road), Schnipke Inn (Trophy Husbands) and Cavern Club (Cross Eyed Willy).
OTTAWA, OH
WANE-TV

Power restored in Fort Wayne area after storms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power was restored Saturday night in most areas of Fort Wayne after storms caused numerous outages. Just under 1,000 I&M customers in Allen County were without power Saturday morning. That number dropped by the evening to fewer than 100, according to the I&M outage map, helping the company reach their estimated goal of at least 90% restoration in the Fort Wayne area by 11 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Celina Lake Festival Kicks Off Friday.jpg

Downtown Celina was a busy place today as the Celina Lake Festival kicked off. Large crowds of people headed to the shorelines of Grand Lake Saint Marys to enjoy the festivities of the Celina Lake Festival.
CELINA, OH
thingstodopost.org

5 Top-Rated Hotels in Van Wert, Ohio

Discover the best hotels in Van Wert, Ohio including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Van Wert, An IHG Hotel, Comfort Inn Van Wert, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Van Wert, An IHG Hotel, Fountain Inn, Guest Keeper Inn. 1. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Van Wert, An IHG Hotel. 140...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty during recent arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jerry Brannon, 54, of Lima, charged with one count of receiving stolen property. Mandie Stansbery, 40, of Lima, charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs. Steven Diltz,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

