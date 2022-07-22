Paulding County Economic Development Board sees positive outlook

Last Friday, July 15th was drizzly and just a little bit dreary. None the less, CoRP pressed on with last minute preparations set up for Paulding’s Summer Blast. The parade — about 3/4 mile long — traveled around the square in downtown Paulding, showing off all the area businesses and organizations (45 entries!) — including Insource’s 25 year celebration! Grand Marshall was Harry Weibe, selected by the JPSB committee. He was chosen to honor his 38 years of service CoRP and our community are honoring Harry Weibe today as our Grand Marshal. Harry served the Village of Paulding as Village Administrator for 38 years. One of the longest serving administrators in our history. During Harry’s term of service, he oversaw some very significant projects including a new water tower- our second water tower, established a second cemetery- Memorial Cemetery on Emerald Road, started the Sewer separation project, Built a new state of the art water filtration plant. Harry served under 5 different mayors.

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO