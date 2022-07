LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department responded to a call of shots fired Monday morning. The call came in just after 8 a.m. Monday morning that shots were fired at a residence in the 900 block of East 2nd Street. Police did say that the home was struck by one round. There are no additional details at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO