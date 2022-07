Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Boston Red Sox, shortstop Xander Bogaerts isn't thinking about a potential exit ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. "So far, it hasn’t kicked in like that yet. Maybe it's just me trying to be in the moment and not have distractions," Bogaerts said, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI 93.7. "When you get closer to the wire, closer to the finish line, maybe that will start creeping a little bit more. Right now, we have so much going on, it's hard to think of that."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO