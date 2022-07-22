Mugshots : Madison County : 07/21/22 – 07/22/22

JACKSON, Tenn. — You now have the chance to send a letter forward in time. Though the letter will not be literally sent forward in time, it will be read in the year 2072. The City of Jackson says that you can write a letter, whether it be to family members, art, an essay, a poem, or anything else you can think of, and it can be placed in next month’s time capsule.

JACKSON, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO