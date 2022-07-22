Mugshots : Madison County : 07/21/22 – 07/22/22

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam. According to the sheriff’s office, they’ve been notified of a scam involving a phone number that appears to be associated with them. They say upon answering the call, people are...
The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information relating to the recent aggravated robbery which occurred in the Jacks Creek community of Chester County. According to Chester County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Seth Preslar, this investigation is active and ongoing. “We are working on...
A Tennessee woman was arrested on suspicion of trying to issue fraudulent checks to a Mississippi bank. Bethany Pusser Butler, 33, of Henderson, Tennessee, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Daniel Jacobs, a former deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), along with his acquaintance, Jacob Gardner. The investigation began after sheriff’s office officials reported a questionable transaction related to the sale of a...
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is taking part in trying to stop human trafficking. Tuesday morning, employees filled their sidewalk cracks with red sand, representing the victims of human trafficking who fall through the cracks. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that on average, every two...
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers. The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16. They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth. The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after Tipton County investigators say they discovered four children subjected to horrific living conditions. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley gave a stark description of what he said his investigators found inside the home off Old Memphis Road near Covington. “When you allow kids to […]
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Huntingdon and McKenzie police, have arrested four people on drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges. Reports said three adults were arrested at a home in the 200 block of Walnut Circle in McKenzie and all booked into the Carroll County Jail. They include...
UPDATE: The two teens have been found, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens were declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenage suspect has been charged in the killing of pastor Autura Eason-Williams. A 15-year-old is now facing first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking. Task force and homicide investigators developed...
BENTON CO.,Tenn. –With students heading back to school, Benton county authorities are making sure they are prepared for any emergency. And after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, local law enforcement are making sure officers in Tennessee are one step ahead, if they ever come face to face with a similar situation.
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four people on drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges. Since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO. (KAIT) - Caruthersville police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving an early morning shooting case. According to news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, the shooting happened early Sunday morning at the American Legion. Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog fighting ring. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says his department received a tip of a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in Brownsville. “After a lengthy investigation, several weeks long, we developed enough probable...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is proudly announcing its ninth West Tennessee chapter. The Henderson County Foundation has been established and will work with existing resources and create new systems that aim to improve the quality of life in Lexington and the Henderson County Community. A news release states the chapter will identify organizations and funding opportunities that support individuals and families on their path to securing and sustaining a living wage career.
Paris, Tenn.–A 14-year-old from Paris is still in the ICU at Vanderbilt Medical Center following a vehicle accident which occurred Monday, July 18, and money is being raised to help with his treatment. Ravon Pinner, a member of the Henry County High School Class of 2026, was airlifted to...
JACKSON, Tenn. — You now have the chance to send a letter forward in time. Though the letter will not be literally sent forward in time, it will be read in the year 2072. The City of Jackson says that you can write a letter, whether it be to family members, art, an essay, a poem, or anything else you can think of, and it can be placed in next month’s time capsule.
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — 25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat. “They said 36 to 40% of my body was covered in multiple second-degree burns and a few first burns,” Thompson […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — With increasing temps and lots of outdoor activities during the summer time, one organization is encouraging many to increase their water intake. The University of Tennessee Extension Office in Henderson County has created a water challenge to encourage people to increase their daily water intake.
OAKLAND, Tenn. — It’s a video that’s received tons of views and attention on social media. It shows a 25-year-old’s struggle and violent encounter with the Oakland Police Department. Brandon Calloway has since secured an attorney in the case. In an interview with Calloway and his...
