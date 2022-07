The Nine Club sat down with former Berrics Recruit David Reyes to talk about some of the formative experiences that shaped him: his rough childhood; living at the Hellrose house; how he got hooked up with Foundation; leaving Foundation and getting on Mystery; leaving C1rca and getting on Etnies; what ultimately prevented him from getting on Plan B; turning pro for Rawdograw; Torey Pudwill calling him to ride for Thank You; his mental and physical battle for the 360 flip noseblunt on Clipper; and filming for his Thank You part. Check out the interview, above!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO