American Airlines passenger: Blood was ‘running down my face’ after severe turbulence on flight

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today Leada tells the story of Louise Catherine Wooster who died May 16, 1913 and is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. She was a famous madam who claimed, among other things that she was the lover of actor - and later presidential assassin - John Wilkes Booth. Of course, there is more to her story.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO