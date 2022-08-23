Read full article on original website
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars': report
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is reportedly making his "Dancing with the Stars" debut. According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, will be one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only announced contestants to be joining the upcoming season.
Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce
Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’
Jenny McCarthy was noticeably absent when A&E unveiled its shocking documentary, "Secrets of Playboy," earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why. Alexandra Dean’s 10-part docuseries aimed to look at the brand’s complicated legacy and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. It features new interviews with numerous members of the magazine publisher's staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
Johnny Depp is MTV VMAs moonman during surprise appearance at award show: 'Needed the work'
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the coveted moonman at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The 59-year-old actor floated from the ceiling wearing the iconic astronaut outfit during a seconds-long stint on the live telecast. Depp joked he...
MTV VMAs 2022: The biggest talking points, from Johnny Depp’s cameo to Taylor Swift’s album reveal
This year’s MTV VMAs didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the biggest stories from the awards, which took place last night (28 August) in New Jersey. Taylor Swift announced her new albumDuring her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift said that her new album will drop on 21 October. Lizzo called out ‘b******’ in the press During her acceptance speech for the Video for Good Award, Lizzo called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”. Johnny Depp’s Moonman momentJohnny Depp made a swift...
JLo reportedly rips 'private moment' leak during Ben Affleck wedding: 'Stolen without our consent'
It has been just over a week since Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two are certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer reportedly revealed on Instagram her fury with a leaked "private moment" between her and her groom.
