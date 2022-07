TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins has named the 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28. Seminoles Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus were named two of the 21 players. Flynn was a key cog in FSU’s success the last two seasons as one of the Seminoles’ starting center backs. She started all 25 games last season as she led Florida State to its third national championship. Flynn scored two goals and recorded one assist but that is not where she shined. She helped lead an FSU defense that only allowed 13 goals in 25 games. With Flynn on the backline, the Noles recorded 14 shutouts, including five in the NCAA Tournament.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO