Ever since the introduction of the Cayenne SUV at the turn of the century, Porsche has been in a constant state of growth and expansion while continuing to produce the iconic 911 and 718 sports cars. All of their vehicles benefit from the brand’s obsession with engineering perfection and a dynamic experience. Though not even Porsche can ignore the onslaught of the electrification era. And while the popular Taycan lineup proves the brand can infuse their performance heritage into an electric vehicle, their latest decision to launch a three row, luxury electric SUV may be their furthest reach yet.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO