The crash took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of US-98 in the area of Cross Creek Parkway. According to sources, 30-year-old Marty Leach, a resident of Union, was behind the wheel of a 2002 Dodge Ram pick-up truck when he rear-ended a Kia Soul. The impact set off a chain reaction of collisions involving a total of five vehicles.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO