A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO