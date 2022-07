The first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will intertwine Galadriel and Halbrand’s fates forever on the thrashing waves of the Sundering Seas. Halbrand, a Human from the Southlands, is a new character created for the show. He meets the young Galadriel (who is thousands of years from being the Elven queen fans know her as in the Lord of the Rings books and movies) at a fateful point in his life, and the encounter alters the course of it.

