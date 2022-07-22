ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Polio vaccine clinics in Rockland County after first U.S. case found in nearly a decade

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgb1V_0gpGYBqd00

POMONA, N.Y. -- Rockland County opened a polio vaccine clinic on Friday after the first case of the virus in the U.S. in nearly a decade was reported in Pomona.

A steady trickle of people, alarmed that a case surfaced in their community, filed into the Pomona Health Complex, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

"Listen, I want every shot I can have that will keep me from dying," said Carol Messler.

Many of the 18 people who signed up were haunted by memories of the debilitating disease.

"I hired somebody who was in his twenties and he was running around on a scooter. Why? Because he had actually gotten polio. He's like one of the last to actually have polio and it drives home how serious this is," Todd Messler said.

Rockland County health officials opened the two-day clinic after detecting polio in an unvaccinated young adult.

The patient, who developed paralysis, is believed to have been infected by someone who had a live vaccine not available in the U.S.

"Based on the information that we received, we conduct surveillance testing to assess the situation," said Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

In addition to the public clinic, health officials are coming up with outreach ideas to target the unvaccinated.

Statistics show school district immunization rates in the county are high, between 96 and 99 percent. The focus is on getting younger ones their full series and making sure older residents are protected.

"We're at an age, as seniors, 70 and 69, where it's been quite a long time since we've had a polio vaccine," said another.

"We called the doctor and he told us that it was a good thing to do," another person at the clinic said.

Health officials said the clinic, which will open again Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., has more than a dozen appointments scheduled. But vaccines are readily available at health care providers across the county.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

71 people vaccinated against polio in Rockland County

POMONA, N.Y. - Seventy one people in Rockland County have been vaccinated against polio after a rare case surfaced there last week. The county's Department of Health has held two vaccine clinics to get residents vaccinated. A resident who suffered paralysis is the first case of polio in the U.S. in more than a decade. Anyone who has been exposed can get a vaccine. Rockland's next clinic will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pomona Health Complex. 
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Students, Nassau County leaders celebrate ADA anniversary

ALBERTSON, N.Y. -- On the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to a humble man who quietly fought discrimination.Kenneth Kunken suffered a football injury while a student at Cornell University."As a result, I damaged my spinal cord, and I've been a quadriplegic," Kunken said.He stayed in school, got three master's degrees and tried to stay positive."I was looking for a job. I had three Ivy League degrees and nobody would hire me. It seems everybody thought I was too disabled to work," Kunken said.That is, until he met the founder...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Family of detainee who died on Rikers Island to sue NYC

NEW YORK -- The family of a detainee who died while in Department of Correction custody plans to sue New York City for $50 million.Mary Yehudah, 31, was being held at Rikers Island on a robbery charge when she died in May.READ MORE: 5th person in custody dies at Rikers IslandAccording to the notice of claim, Yehudah died of complications from diabetes that could have been treated had jail staff done the required medical screening.The city medical examiner has not yet issued an official cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Pomona, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrest and Arraignment of Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Dion Middleton Was Off-Duty When He Allegedly Fatally Shot an 18-Year-Old in the Bronx. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the arrest and arraignment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Chaluisant, 18. Dion Middleton is a Correction Officer with the New York City Department of Correction (DOC).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio Vaccine#Clinics#The Pomona Health Complex
CBS New York

Some New Rochelle residents without gas, hot water for days

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Dozens of residents in New Rochelle, Westchester County, are demanding action after they say they have been without gas and hot water for nearly a week.The affected tenants live in the Craft Building on Union Avenue.A notice posted on the door says gas was turned off on July 21 after a small leak was detected during a routine inspection. The letter also says the water heater went out at the same time.One resident said she has not been told when service will be restored."This is a senior building with a lot of disabled people that have special needs, and we can't cook, take a shower. You can't even boil water on the stove," tenant Pamela Prince said.The building's management says they're waiting for repairs to be completed.
CBS New York

New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the August primary elections. The primaries include the races for U.S. Congress and New York State Senate. Early voting for the elections begins August 13 and Election Day is August 23.See below for other key deadlines:July 29 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.August 8 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.August 13-21 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.August 22 - Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person. August 23 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day. Last day to postmark an absentee ballot. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS New York

Battle over sale of park in Freeport heats up

FREEPORT, N.Y. - There's a heated fight over longtime athletic fields on Long Island. The Village of Freeport voted Monday night to sell off a park to generate millions in tax revenue. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, opponents say that puts profits over people. It's a small park that some say has had a big impact. For generations, Freeport kids have used the modest ball fields, but they don't want to lose them. Monday, the village voted to sell Cleveland Park, to become a commercial distribution center. "Our kids are not for sale. Put it somewhere else. Our kids need this space," said Lavette Hoks. "They...
FREEPORT, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

NYC HEALTH + HOSPTIALS/JACOBI AND NORTH CENTRAL BRONX RECEIVE NATIONAL AWARDS FOR STROKE AND HEART FAILURE TREATMENTS

NYC HEALTH + HOSPTIALS/JACOBI AND NORTH CENTRAL BRONX RECEIVE NATIONAL AWARDS FOR STROKE AND HEART FAILURE TREATMENTS. Dr. Matthew Langston, Marguerite Tirelli RN, Salwa Paige RN, Richardeana Theodore RN, Erwin Ceniza RN, Geda Peters-Joseph RN, Maureen McGee RN, Geretha Diamond RN, Dr. Joshua Moskowitz, holding the “Get With The Guidelines” Award from the American Heart Association.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

North Jersey Doctor Loses License After Selling Bogus COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

NEWARK – (PRESS RELEASE) – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs (Division) today announced that the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy has temporarily suspended the license and shut down the pharmacy of a Hudson County pharmacist arrested on charges of selling falsified COVID-19 vaccination record cards and fraudulently reporting the administration of COVID -19 vaccines to a state-managed vaccination registry without having administered the vaccine.
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul, Adams not on the same page after video of teens fighting transit cops in subway

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is demanding Gov. Kathy Hochul call an emergency session of the legislature to reform criminal justice laws after two 16-year-olds were freed without bail after brutally assaulting two transit cops who stopped them for fare evasion. The video shows the teenager punching the cop, and even getting the officer in a headlock. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports that despite the upsetting nature of the video, pleas for state action from the mayor and the head of the police union fell on deaf ears. While Hochul decried the attack, she is apparently also aware that in the heat of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy