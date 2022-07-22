People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are So Perfect That They Should Never Be Remade, And Truly These Should All Be Left Alone

— ferox965

"I feel like a Jaws remake could be good, but I don’t think it would be good . I just don’t think we’d ever be lucky enough to get the perfect storm of it being different enough from the original to stand on its own, but respectful enough to the source material to not be insulting."

— farklespanktastic

" Jaws , like a lot of movies in this thread, was great not only in execution but also in being the first of its kind. Today shark movies are a dime a dozen — we even have 'shark week' for like a month — so even a great remake loses any edge and suspense."— phaethonReborn

"There’s no way it would be made today without CGI, and the fact the shark would have much more screentime would take away from the fear of the unknown. How the shark had such little screentime is what made the film so terrifying."

— JCP1377