Toledo Loves Love Wall Revamp to talk community support

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in south Toledo is holding their annual rummage sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs though Friday. However, you can check out a preview of the sale on Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. The preview night is $5 per person to shop. All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local teen has faced a lot of challenges in her life but her parents say she’s met them all with a smile and dogged determination. Now she’s about to get some important help from a friend that works for play time and treats.
MAUMEE, Ohio — Buckeye Broadband and Lucas County Children Services representatives were outside Appliance Center in Maumee to gather school supply donations Wednesday. LCCS families cannot give children backpacks or supplies for school, which is why every summer the organizations ask local businesses and residents contribute to filling backpacks.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced Tuesday it will be open longer than usual in the coming weeks for Twilight Thursdays. From July 28 through Aug 25, families can enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities during extended hours every Thursday. “We are excited to provide our guests an...
TIFFIN, Ohio — Fremont group, Justice for Migrant Women held a farm-to-table dinner experience on Saturday that highlighted the history of farmworkers in the community. The event, called The Humans Who Feed Us was held at Reihm's Farm. The farm sits in between Fremont and Tiffin. The event was...
On August 6, 10-5, come celebrate Great Lakes history with daylong activities and historical sights. The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be hosting a new event in August, the ‘Great Lakes Fest’. The Fest will feature:. classic and antique boats and cars, including the Ainsley G.,...
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County Fair is open for another year of showmanship. Fair food, rides, vendors, livestock shows and 4-H displays are some of the weeklong activities visitors can see. Scheduled attractions include the Team ZOOM stunt dog show, glass blowing demonstrations by The Poignon Project, wood...
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has happened for the last 14 years, yet every time it's an emotional scene. The "Parker's Purpose" foundation held their annual reverse raffle benefit dinner at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed Friday night. Consisting of giveaways such as gas cards, TV's and various sports memorabilia, people...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization. On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fun goes up when the sun goes down at Cedar Point Nights. Each evening between July 29 through August 21 at 7 p.m., the annual festival extends the daytime fun into the night as the park lights up the Cedar Point Beach. Access to Cedar Point...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds this weekend. Doors open at noon each day. There is free admission from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Family Day, Sunday, July 31, admission is only $5 per family and includes a 5 p.m. performance by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, as well as games, inflatables, face painting, and more.
Another July has come and nearly gone, which means that Wauseon Homecoming festivities will once again be filling the streets of downtown Wauseon. Wauseon Homecoming Committee members have worked hard to bring you a weekend full of activities July 28-30. The midway opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday with rides...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board will be coordinating the Summer Point in Time Count on July 27 and 28. The PIT count is an effort to quantify the unhoused population in our community, both sheltered and unsheltered. Lucas County preforms the PIT count semi-annually, which...
The director of the Wood County Emergency Agency is making predictions about a day that is two years away. On April 8, 2024, schools will be closed, there will be no cell phone service — and the afternoon will be totally dark for 90 seconds around 3 p.m. Wood...
PERRYSBURG — Retirement is not an easy concept for Father Herb Weber, but he has learned to give thanks while living the best of both worlds from the ministries he’s worked. Weber retired June 30 pastor of Saint John XXIII Catholic Community after 48 years in the church....
TOLEDO, Ohio — Taylor Hyundai Automotive gave away a car on Monday along with 19 other prizes as part of their #FreeCarFriday. Every Friday at 12:30 on their Facebook page, there is a "Spin to Win" livestream where participants like, comment and share their to be entered for a chance to win a car.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23. Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event. There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.
TOLEDO, Ohio — More people, fewer donations and urgent phone calls have all been seen recently at SeaGate Food Bank. "Our donations have gone down right now. It usually does in the summertime but they've gone down a lot," said Mindy Rapp, the executive director of SeaGate Food Bank.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grammy-winning country star Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, his wife, are hitting the road again for the second year of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour. The tour will have Lily Pearl Black as its special guest. The tour will have a...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Land Bank announced the fate of the Rosemary Apartments building Tuesday morning. The blighted seven-story property on 3632 N. Detroit Ave., built in 1923 and abandoned in the early 2000s, will be torn down. Pre-demolition work like asbestos surveys and utility disconnections are...
