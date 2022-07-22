Toledo Loves Love Wall Revamp to talk community support

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in south Toledo is holding their annual rummage sale. The sale starts Wednesday and runs though Friday. However, you can check out a preview of the sale on Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. The preview night is $5 per person to shop. All of the money raised goes right back to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

