MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Emogene Street. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a disagreement. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active investigation.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO