Tristan Thompson Is Getting Hilariously Trolled After Posting About "Patterns" On Instagram

By Chelsea Stewart
 7 days ago

Tristan Thompson has become a hot topic again — this time, for a certain post he made on Instagram.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

Tristan simply posted a photo of himself dressed in a white linen suit with mesh detailing, but it's his choice of caption that has garnered plenty of jokes and attention.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

"Patterns and details is everything ⚪️😊🤞🏾," he wrote in the caption.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Despite him likely talking about the patterns in his outfit, fans couldn't help but call out Tristan on the ones in his personal life — specifically, when it comes to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Gotpap / GC Images

"You would know about patterns alright," read one Instagram comment.

Gotpap / GC Images

"We love a PATTERN. Especially on a Red Flag," said another.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Piling it on, others wrote things like, "the only pattern [he sets] is a regular child support one," and that "Khloé should have seen [his] patterns long ago."

Ndz / GC Images

They're, of course, referring to all of the cheating scandals he's been involved in throughout his relationship with Khloé, most recently when he admitted to fathering a child with another woman last year when they were still together.

Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this," he wrote online at the time. "You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Rb / GC Images

Before that, he had also been accused of cheating on her during her pregnancy with their daughter, True, and again with her former family friend, Jordyn Woods.

While she had repeatedly taken him back over the years, this seemed to be the last straw for the reality star. She told ABC News that she'd finally come to realize that Tristan was "not the guy" for her. She is now said to be focusing on their daughter and a new baby they're having soon via a surrogate.

Let us know your thoughts on Tristan's post in the comments!

Community Policy