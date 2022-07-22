Tristan Thompson Is Getting Hilariously Trolled After Posting About "Patterns" On Instagram
Tristan Thompson has become a hot topic again — this time, for a certain post he made on Instagram.
Tristan simply posted a photo of himself dressed in a white linen suit with mesh detailing, but it's his choice of caption that has garnered plenty of jokes and attention.
"Patterns and details is everything ⚪️😊🤞🏾," he wrote in the caption.
Despite him likely talking about the patterns in his outfit, fans couldn't help but call out Tristan on the ones in his personal life — specifically, when it comes to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.
"You would know about patterns alright," read one Instagram comment.
"We love a PATTERN. Especially on a Red Flag," said another.
Piling it on, others wrote things like, "the only pattern [he sets] is a regular child support one," and that "Khloé should have seen [his] patterns long ago."
They're, of course, referring to all of the cheating scandals he's been involved in throughout his relationship with Khloé, most recently when he admitted to fathering a child with another woman last year when they were still together.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this," he wrote online at the time. "You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Before that, he had also been accused of cheating on her during her pregnancy with their daughter, True, and again with her former family friend, Jordyn Woods.
