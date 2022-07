The Sky Go app is now available to download on Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K devices. Millions of UK Sky customers have been impatiently waiting for this to arrive for years. Sky (parent company Comcast, who also released the similar tvOS Xfinity Stream app in the US last month) is the largest premium TV provider in the United Kingdom. The Sky Go app now allows the Apple TV to be used instead of needing the cable box, by streaming live channels over the internet at home and (as the name suggests) on the go.

