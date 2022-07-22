Alo, Frank Donald “Donny”

ROSE: Ryan Daniel Yates passed away suddenly Sunday July 24th 2022. Ryan, 32, grew up in Rose, NY and attended North Rose-Wolcott where he loved to play soccer and baseball, something that he has passed down to his children. For the last 14 years Ryan has worked at Stoneburg Construction. To know Ryan was to love him. He had an infectious smile and loved to make other people laugh. He also had a passion for helping others. His favorite things in life were his children and family.

