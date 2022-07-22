Alo, Frank Donald “Donny”

WOLCOTT: Age 81, went to be with the love of her life on July 21, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” McAdoo; special grandson, Charles Geiwitz Jr.; several brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws; and her parents, Maurice Jayne and Bertha Boyce. She leaves behind her daughters, Michelle Madson, Kelly (Charles) Geiwitz and Kathy (Jody) Cooper; grandchildren, Vincent (Angel) Madson, Elisabeth Geiwitz, Brittany (Carlos) Banks, and Joshua Cooper; great grandchildren, William Madson, Holly Geiwitz, Maggie Hudson, Carter, Kingston, and Madelyn Banks; sisters, Iola (Bob) DiIorio and Doreen (Delbert) Woodard; sister-in-law, Donna McAdoo, and several nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0