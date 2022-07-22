ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Alo, Frank Donald “Donny”

waynetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALWORTH: Age 71, was born to the late Frank and Gladys “Sis” Alo in Ithaca, New York, on April 8, 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Sue Lafian on May 12, 1972. Don was a graduate of Delhi Agricultural and Technical Institute and Ithaca College. He passed peacefully into...

waynetimes.com

waynetimes.com

Yates, Ryan Daniel “Bubba”

ROSE: Ryan Daniel Yates passed away suddenly Sunday July 24th 2022. Ryan, 32, grew up in Rose, NY and attended North Rose-Wolcott where he loved to play soccer and baseball, something that he has passed down to his children. For the last 14 years Ryan has worked at Stoneburg Construction. To know Ryan was to love him. He had an infectious smile and loved to make other people laugh. He also had a passion for helping others. His favorite things in life were his children and family.
ROSE, NY
waynetimes.com

WRIGHT, ROBERT J.

CLYDE/NEWARK: Robert J. Wright, 42, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022 at his home. Friends and family may call from 2:00PM-5:00PM on Saturday, July 30th at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee Street, Clyde NY. A memorial service will be held immediately following. Robert was born in Newark,...
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

McAdoo, Kirsten

WOLCOTT: Age 81, went to be with the love of her life on July 21, 2022. She is predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” McAdoo; special grandson, Charles Geiwitz Jr.; several brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws; and her parents, Maurice Jayne and Bertha Boyce. She leaves behind her daughters, Michelle Madson, Kelly (Charles) Geiwitz and Kathy (Jody) Cooper; grandchildren, Vincent (Angel) Madson, Elisabeth Geiwitz, Brittany (Carlos) Banks, and Joshua Cooper; great grandchildren, William Madson, Holly Geiwitz, Maggie Hudson, Carter, Kingston, and Madelyn Banks; sisters, Iola (Bob) DiIorio and Doreen (Delbert) Woodard; sister-in-law, Donna McAdoo, and several nieces and nephews.
LYONS, NY

