ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

It's hot. Why wasn't a heat advisory issued?

By Lisa Robinson
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hot. So, why didn't the National Weather Service issue a heat advisory in Maryland?. Temperatures have reached the 90s for much of the week, particularly Friday with temperatures forecast in the mid-90s. WBAL-TV 11 meteorologist Tony Pann said it's because it's not all that humid. The heat index...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 4

Gary Dunkelberger
5d ago

Why? Because it's the dead of summer and it's supposed to be bloody awful hot! Have you ever known a summer without a heat wave? I haven't in my 69 years on this planet. You don't need to be warned, just poke your nose out the window and you'll know!!

Reply(1)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Showers and storms could return to the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- The front that moved through the Baltimore area on Monday has stalled to the south and will begin lifting northward as a warm front through Wednesday afternoon. Waves of low pressure will ride along the front bringing periodic chances for showers and storms. One of those waves will move over the area overnight bringing an increased possibility of showers and storms. The highest rain chances overnight through Wednesday morning will be across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore—places closer to the front. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday afternoon. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Cloudy, cooler Tuesday in Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it'll be cloudy and cooler Tuesday in Maryland with showers possible in the afternoon, especially south of Baltimore. Then it's warm and humid through the rest of the work week, with times of showers and thunderstorms. Dry and comfortable on Saturday, showers developing late Sunday or Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Extreme heat prompts an Alert Day Sunday

Today will be the last day of a heat index in the triple digits. A cold front coming through tomorrow will break the heat wave. Those are the weather headlines but there is so much more to the weather story.Today is an ALERT DAY because of a forecast high of 100°, and heat index values of at least 105°. (The record high temperature this day is 101° set in 2010.) The real bottom line to this day's heat is it will feel hotter than yesterday, and with more humidity that much more uncomfortable.  It would be wise to hydrate early...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a record-setting weekend, all heat-related weather warnings and advisories were canceled Monday afternoon. The heat stuck around Monday morning and early afternoon, but a cold front is moving into the region, trigging rain and storms that will mitigate the intense heat and humidity. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a majority of the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds and heavy rain are the top concerns with any one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The heat wave continues Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch was declared for Northwest Maryland as a dangerous heat wave rolled across the state.Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Allegany County faced a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.Temperature highs in Maryland on Saturday and Sunday are projected to top out in the upper 90s. The lower humidity means Saturday will feel near 100°.  The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.A heat advisory has also been issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 8 p.m. on Sunday.Sunday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity.The forecast high for Baltimore is 99° but thanks to plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it's going to feel up to 108°.Monday is another WJZ Alert Day because of another round of heat and humidity followed by potentially severe storms in the evening. 
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Wbal Tv#Iraqi#Code Red Extreme Heat
CBS Baltimore

Elkridge excavation unearths secrets of Maryland's past

ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Centuries worth of information is being unearthed at a historic site in Elkridge.The excavation project started only five days ago. It centers around the enslaved people who worked at an iron furnace, some of whom tried to escape their circumstances.But archeologists say they have uncovered so much information that they already have a better idea of what the site looked like hundreds of years ago.On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Schablisky walked WJZ around the historic Elkridge furnace site—a location that dates back to 1740.The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have put $50,000 towards...
ELKRIDGE, MD
weatherboy.com

Severe Weather Outbreak Likely for I-95 Corridor from Washington to Boston on Monday

A severe weather outbreak is likely for the I-95 corridor from the Washington, DC metro area north through Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Hartford, Providence, and on to Boston on Monday, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible again. While scattered thunderstorms will be likely from central Virginia north to western Maine, the greatest threat of severe weather will be around the I-95 corridor. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather hazard in Monday’s forecast outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Baltimore has begun a monkeybox plan

Baltimore City has a plan to get the monkeypox vaccine out in the community. The city health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, announced the city received 200 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in a news conference. Listen to the news conference below:. The vaccine supply will be split between Chase Brexton...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
PWLiving

Crystal Grottoes, Boonsboro, Maryland

The Appalachian Mountains are known for many things, including the numerous cave systems throughout the mountain range. This includes popular caves like Luray Caverns in Virginia and the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, to lesser-known caves like Crystal Grottoes in Maryland. Maryland is mainly known for its waters, although many of...
BOONSBORO, MD
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Power Restored to 6,500+ Residents in Montgomery County

More than 6,500 residents have power once again after an outage in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, the hottest day of the year. The Potomac Edison energy company says an animal that came into contact with electrical equipment caused the outage, and power was restored just before sundown. “I took...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tips to help keep your pets cool in the hot weather

While most people know how to keep safe in the heat with a heat wave underway in Maryland, it may not be so easy to think of your pets' wellbeing. Katelyn Zemlak from Camp Bow Wow in Columbia has some tips to keep your pets safe in the heat.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy