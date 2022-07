The annual meeting of the Chappaquiddick Island Association is this Saturday at the community center. Coffee and donuts start at 8 a.m. The meeting comes to order at 9. The next meeting of the Chappy Ferry steering committee is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at 5 p.m. Check the Edgartown town website for the agenda and Zoom link. Find the posting for the meeting under the agenda tab. Then choose the year and then the month. The posting is required to be up at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time, so don’t worry if you don’t see it before that.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO