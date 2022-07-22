MLB DFS: Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish Top Leverage Pitchers for Friday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles emphatically avoided an improbable series sweep with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles had won 19 of 21 before curiously losing its first two this week against the major league-worst Nationals. Andrew Heaney threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in his return from a lengthy injury absence in the finale of Los Angeles’ 5-2 homestand after hosting the All-Star Game. The Dodgers chased Nats starter Patrick Corbin when their first 10 batters combined for seven hits — two by Betts — and a walk while making just two outs on 45 pitches. Corbin (4-14) had the shortest start of his 11-year major league career, failing to get out of the first inning for the first time in his 250 starts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO