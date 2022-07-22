MLB DFS: Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish Top Leverage Pitchers for Friday
By Ben DiGiacomo
SportsGrid
5 days ago
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you. Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish....
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles emphatically avoided an improbable series sweep with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles had won 19 of 21 before curiously losing its first two this week against the major league-worst Nationals. Andrew Heaney threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in his return from a lengthy injury absence in the finale of Los Angeles’ 5-2 homestand after hosting the All-Star Game. The Dodgers chased Nats starter Patrick Corbin when their first 10 batters combined for seven hits — two by Betts — and a walk while making just two outs on 45 pitches. Corbin (4-14) had the shortest start of his 11-year major league career, failing to get out of the first inning for the first time in his 250 starts.
Fresh off of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is now setting his sights on a new field: cannabis. Cannabis company Rev Brands announced Wednesday that it was partnering with the Boston icon on a new line of products called “Papi Cannabis,” per CBS Boston.
