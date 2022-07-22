ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MLB DFS: Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish Top Leverage Pitchers for Friday

By Ben DiGiacomo
SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you. Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish....

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dodgers strike early, avoid sweep with 7-1 win over Nats

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles emphatically avoided an improbable series sweep with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles had won 19 of 21 before curiously losing its first two this week against the major league-worst Nationals. Andrew Heaney threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in his return from a lengthy injury absence in the finale of Los Angeles’ 5-2 homestand after hosting the All-Star Game. The Dodgers chased Nats starter Patrick Corbin when their first 10 batters combined for seven hits — two by Betts — and a walk while making just two outs on 45 pitches. Corbin (4-14) had the shortest start of his 11-year major league career, failing to get out of the first inning for the first time in his 250 starts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy