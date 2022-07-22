ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Mountain, NC

Did you know - Land of Oz!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Oz is a place right here in the US? Every year in September you are able to travel to this mythical place and see all of your favorites, from Dorthy to the winged monkeys! When you travel to Oz be sure to dress in layers as you...

Comments / 2

user from tn town
4d ago

Attention breaking News...The White House administration has scheduled a visit for Joe Biden to beech mtn nc hoping he will find a brain.

Reply(1)
3
 

