Tom Brady once again leads all QBs in 'Madden' rating, $230.5 million man Kyler Murray not in top-10

By Chris Cwik
 5 days ago
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady shouts before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Brady cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons for ending a brief retirement, and the Buccaneers remain committed to surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion with everything he needs to win an eighth ring. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might already be the GOAT of actual football, but he's got a compelling case for that same title in virtual football. "Madden" released its top quarterback ratings for the year's version of the game and Brady once again is the game's top-rated quarterback.

Brady received a 97 rating. That was good enough to make Brady the top overall passer in the game. He narrowly beat out Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes for the honor.

"Madden" veterans will know a 97 rating is pretty rare. Only the most elite players in football get ratings of 95 and over. It's actually the 13th time in his career Brady has received a 97 rating or above in "Madden." He received a 99 rating — the highest "Madden" gives to a player — in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2018 and 2019. Brady was awarded a 98 in 2007 and 2013 and got a 97 in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2022 and in "Madden NFL 23."

That's quite the rise for Brady, who didn't have his name in the game early in his career.

His first two seasons in the NFL, Brady was listed as "QB No. 12" in "Madden." He received a 57 rating his first year in the game and a 51 his second season in the game. That shot up to 84 in 2003. That was the last time Brady ranked in the 80s in "Madden."

Kyler Murray doesn't make top-10 quarterbacks in 'Madden'

It wouldn't be a "Madden" rankings post if we didn't point out a potential snub. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is ranked outside the top-10 quarterbacks in "Madden NFL 23." Those rankings were released a day after Murray signed a massive $230.5 million extension to remain with the Cardinals.

Murray clearly has the potential to enter the top-10 — and maybe even higher — but it's tough to place him above some of the other options. Matthew Stafford is the 10th ranked quarterback in "Madden NFL 23" with an 85. It's tough to argue with that rating considering Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl win. Lamar Jackson — who already has an MVP award — ranks 9th with an 87 rating. Murray has two Pro Bowl appearances, but those aren't as notable compared to Super Bowl wins and MVP awards.

Murray might eventually hop into the top-10, but he needs to take a step forward if he wants to pass the talented players ahead of him. Either that, or he needs to wait until some of the older players above him — like Brady, Rodgers, Stafford and Russell Wilson — finally call it quits.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/tom-brady-once-again-leads-all-q-bs-in-madden-rating-2305-million-man-kyler-murray-not-in-top-10-170657142.html

