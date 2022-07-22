ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish dances to her own song, 'Bad Guy,' at Dodgers game

By David Artavia
 5 days ago
MLB: JUL 21 Giants at Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 21: Singer Billie Eilish looks on during the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 21, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Talk about a home run!

Dodgers fans were given an impromptu performance on Thursday night by singer Billie Eilish, who was watching the game at Dodgers Stadium with friends and family when her song “Bad Guy” started playing on the loud speakers.

Naturally, the singer couldn't help giving a little dance for the cameras, as seen by several fan videos online.

As seen in several videos, Eilish stood as soon as she heard the song. Her brother and producing partner Finneas and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, watched it all play out with giant smiles on their faces.

Eilish's fans were clearly smitten, with many of them taking to Twitter to express their affection.

“Billie Eilish is one of those people that everyone likes,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the video.

“I hope she knows how loved she is,” another comment read.

One fan who was present at the stadium took it up a notch when he wrote a message on his phone hoping that the singer would see it on the big screen: “Billie I [heart] you,” the message read.

The event was perfectly timed, given that Eilish surprised fans by releasing two new acoustic tracks that same day: “TV” and “The 30th,” now playing on streaming services under the umbrella title of “Guitar Songs.”

"These songs mean so so much to me," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the drops. "I am so happy for them to be yours. 'Guitar Songs' OUT NOW!!!!!"

While the songs have left thrilled fans clamoring for more, Eilish acknowledged in an interview with Apple Music that she and her brother, with whom she co-writes and co-produces, haven't yet set a date to release an album — but are hoping to do so within a year.

“We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year,” she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon.’"

"'TV’ and ‘The 30th’ are the only songs that we have," she continued. "We don’t have any other songs. These songs are really current for me, and they’re songs that I want to have said right now. I was talking to Finneas and I was like, ‘You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album and then it’s like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old.'”

As for three-year-old "Bad Guy," nobody seemed to mind it at the Dodgers game, especially with Eilish enjoying it, too.

