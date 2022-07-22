ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Florida WR predicts Kentucky to upset Georgia

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGaLR_0gpGFlOa00
USA TODAY Sports

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering predicts that Kentucky Wildcats will upset Georgia during the 2022 college football season. Doering, who held the SEC’s receiving touchdowns record from 1995-2020, is an analyst for the SEC Network.

Doering had to make a bold prediction and chose to pick Kentucky to win against Georgia. The Wildcats host the Bulldogs on Nov. 19. Kentucky challenged Georgia in Athens more than most teams in 2021. The Wildcats have a very talented team and finished second in the SEC East last season.

Will Kentucky quarterback Will Levis be able to engineer a big performance against Georgia’s defense? We will find out in November.

Former Florida star Chris Doering made his prediction clear on the SEC Network:

Chris Doering joins former Auburn Tigers linebacker Takeo Spikes in predicting the Bulldogs to fall victim to a road upset this season.

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari opens up on Wildcats' 2022-23 scheduling

Kentucky basketball never has a shortage of premier non-conference games, and that is the case again for head coach John Calipari’s team. The non-conference schedule for the Wildcats has yet to be finalized, but Calipari shared this week on Twitter that it is still a work in progress. “When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WKYT 27

WATCH | Beshear weighing executive action on medical cannabis

WATCH | Georgetown Police Department asking for help identifying people in car break ins. People were dropped off in Ward Hall Estates in Georgetown, to go through cars around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday. WATCH | ‘Grand Slam for Kam:’ Baseball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight...
LEXINGTON, KY
deltanews.tv

Lexington Chief... out after secret recording released

LEXINGTON - The controversy over the firing of a police chief in Holmes county hasn't died down at all tonight. City leaders in Lexington fired chief Sam Dobbins this week, after an officer came forward with a recording peppered with racial comments and other obscenities. A partial transcript reads:. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Kentucky Wildcats#American Football#College Football#Florida Wr#Sec#The Sec Network#Auburn Tigers#Bulldogs
wdrb.com

'I see this as a win' | Lexington police tout $2 million drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Vehicle crashes into Lexington creek, 2 dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Investigations are underway after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lexington, resulting in two deaths. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call at 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding a car submerged in a creek near Delong Road. Lexington police, the Fayette County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
WTVQ

Man walks into Lexington health department with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike Wednesday. According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into where the man was shot continues.
LEXINGTON, KY
alachuachronicle.com

Recently-released felon arrested for shooting at friend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, who was released from state prison in April, was arrested early this morning after allegedly firing a gun at a friend who had given him a place to stay. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer said that he was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
foxlexington.com

Lexington father shot and killed in Friday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Steven Mayes is a father of four young children. Their mother is trying to understand his death and worries about meeting the needs of his family. “They took everything from me, they took my life like my heart and my soul,” said the mother of his children Leanora Lilly said.
LEXINGTON, KY
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police make arrest in home invasion killing

Gainesville Police arrested four Gainesville residents, including a man defending his home, in connection to a home invasion that led to the death of a woman this week. Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, were arrested for the killing of D’Halani Armstrong, according to arrest reports. White shot Armstrong after he broke into the home at about 7 a.m. at Northeast 16th Terrace, about a quarter of a mile away from Satchel’s Pizza, Tuesday. She later died at UF Health Shands Hospital.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Bradenton men arrested after hit-and-run crash at Williston Rd ramp to I-75 sends Gainesville woman to the hospital in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Zion Mah’shae Bellamy-Bey, 19, and Kevin Jihad Miller, 19, both of Bradenton, were arrested yesterday after they exited I-75 at the Williston Road exit at high speed, hitting another vehicle and critically injuring a Gainesville woman, then fleeing into the woods. A Florida Highway Patrol...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy