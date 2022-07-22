Know the warning signs of skin cancer

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Catahoula Parish are investigating the discovery of a body that was recovered from a Northeast Louisiana river. Although initially thought to be male, the sheriff’s office now believes the body to be that of a female. They say there are no other defining markers at this time. Race and age is unknown.

CATAHOULA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO