ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Know the warning signs of skin cancer

KNOE TV8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss with Travis, a puppy...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center is now the first hospital in northeast Louisiana to become a certified car seat fitting station. The medical center was searching for ways to better serve northeast Louisiana communities, and trauma was the first issue that stood out. Incorrectly installed seats put young children at a higher risk for severe injuries or even death if a vehicle is involved in a fatal crash.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Online options for Social Security

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments. The office said they are limiting the number of people inside due to COVID-19, so others must wait outside. One woman, Renae Sherman, waited for 30 minutes outside the office.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

The 18-acre retirement community has 70 units available. When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay’s Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. Long lines...
WINNSBORO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Health
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

Long lines at Social Security office

When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay’s Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman.
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Grandmother speaks out about violence in Bastrop

Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station. Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station. Lincoln Parish Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative update. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lawmakers highlighted infrastructure improvements at La. Tech/Grambling that received state funds. Committee passes Sen. Cassidy’s online...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from river in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Catahoula Parish are investigating the discovery of a body that was recovered from a Northeast Louisiana river. Although initially thought to be male, the sheriff’s office now believes the body to be that of a female. They say there are no other defining markers at this time. Race and age is unknown.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Shay's Restaurant

Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments including some senior citizens. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman. Body...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Nela
KNOE TV8

76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman from Sterlington. They say the crash happened on Saturday, July 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of LA Hwy 2.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

A new senior living community provides a luxury experience

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new 18-acre retirement community in Sterlington has a different approach to senior living. The Gardens of Somerset will provide a luxury experience to seniors by offering cooking classes, a movie theatre, a greenhouse pool, a nurse practitioner on staff and more. There will even be a bar that will have happy hour every Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Charges dismissed against Aaron Bowman

Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station. Ochsner Health in Monroe now a certified car seat fitting station. Lincoln Parish Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative update. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lawmakers highlighted infrastructure improvements at La. Tech/Grambling that received state funds. Committee passes Sen. Cassidy’s online...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman

When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay’s Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. Long lines at Social Security office. Updated: 4 hours ago.
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KNOE TV8

Deputies investigate three shootings within a week in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office want to find those responsible for three shootings within a week near the same convenience store. No one was killed but three people were shot. Deputies said three people were injured outside of Big’s One Stop Convenience store...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Barak Shrine Golf Tournament being held Aug. 22

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -David Gulledge and Scotty Adams joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about the Barak Shrine Golf Tournament. The Tournament is on August 22, 2022. To sign up call 318-381-1112 or call the Barak Shrine at 318-345-2511. Their will be prizes for a Hole in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man opens fire on law enforcement, investigators say

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire on deputies. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Monday, July 18, 2022, while law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant on Dennis Ray Colston, Colston was wanted on several felony charges. They say when he came out of his residence, he fired upon law enforcement on the scene.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

DCI band visits ULM, prepares for competitions nationwide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Colts Drum and Bugle Corps is coming to Monroe to practice at ULM and prepare for nationwide competitions. The Colts are an organization from Iowa affiliated with Drum Corps International (DCI), a marching band organization geared toward young adults and responsible for developing and enforcing rules of competition. Members from all over the country join various DCI groups and tour the nation from Labor Day weekend through August 14.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City Council approves tax incentive for downtown boutique hotel

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A boutique hotel in downtown Monroe is set to receive tax incentives to ensure the project gets to the finish line. On July 26, the Monroe City Council approved an incentive for properties in the Walnut Street Economic Development District. State Representative Michael Echols is funding...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy