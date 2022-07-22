Know the warning signs of skin cancer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center is now the first hospital in northeast Louisiana to become a certified car seat fitting station. The medical center was searching for ways to better serve northeast Louisiana communities, and trauma was the first issue that stood out. Incorrectly installed seats put young children at a higher risk for severe injuries or even death if a vehicle is involved in a fatal crash.
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments. The office said they are limiting the number of people inside due to COVID-19, so others must wait outside. One woman, Renae Sherman, waited for 30 minutes outside the office.
The 18-acre retirement community has 70 units available. When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay's Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving.
When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay's Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman.
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Catahoula Parish are investigating the discovery of a body that was recovered from a Northeast Louisiana river. Although initially thought to be male, the sheriff’s office now believes the body to be that of a female. They say there are no other defining markers at this time. Race and age is unknown.
Today at the Social Security Administration office in Monroe on Plaza Drive, there were people waiting in line outside for appointments including some senior citizens. Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman from Sterlington. They say the crash happened on Saturday, July 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of LA Hwy 2.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new 18-acre retirement community in Sterlington has a different approach to senior living. The Gardens of Somerset will provide a luxury experience to seniors by offering cooking classes, a movie theatre, a greenhouse pool, a nurse practitioner on staff and more. There will even be a bar that will have happy hour every Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay's Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving.
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Deputies with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office want to find those responsible for three shootings within a week near the same convenience store. No one was killed but three people were shot. Deputies said three people were injured outside of Big’s One Stop Convenience store...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -David Gulledge and Scotty Adams joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to tell us about the Barak Shrine Golf Tournament. The Tournament is on August 22, 2022. To sign up call 318-381-1112 or call the Barak Shrine at 318-345-2511. Their will be prizes for a Hole in...
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Union Parish say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire on deputies. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Monday, July 18, 2022, while law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant on Dennis Ray Colston, Colston was wanted on several felony charges. They say when he came out of his residence, he fired upon law enforcement on the scene.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Colts Drum and Bugle Corps is coming to Monroe to practice at ULM and prepare for nationwide competitions. The Colts are an organization from Iowa affiliated with Drum Corps International (DCI), a marching band organization geared toward young adults and responsible for developing and enforcing rules of competition. Members from all over the country join various DCI groups and tour the nation from Labor Day weekend through August 14.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A boutique hotel in downtown Monroe is set to receive tax incentives to ensure the project gets to the finish line. On July 26, the Monroe City Council approved an incentive for properties in the Walnut Street Economic Development District. State Representative Michael Echols is funding...
