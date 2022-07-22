Teen with toy water gun is killed by off-duty jail officer, police say
By Timothy Bella
SFGate
5 days ago
A New York corrections officer has been charged in the killing of a Bronx teen, who was shot in the face in an incident where a toy gun featured in a recent TikTok trend may have played a role in his death. Raymond Chaluisant, 18, was found unconscious and...
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company's corporate office. The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts' office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police...
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them in Lincoln Heights on Wednesday morning, authorities said. An officer was investigating a crash around 11 a.m. near Broadway and Avenue 18 when a passerby came up and told him that a man with a gun was down the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
OAKLAND (BCN) Police on Wednesday released the names of two men killed in separate shootings Friday in Oakland. Jamal Watkins, 33, of Oakland died following a shooting Friday evening in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. He was shot while driving and at about 7:10 p.m. crashed into a wall at an Oakland Housing Authority property, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Silver Terrace neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Bayshore Boulevard, where the victim was outside of his vehicle and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, police said.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
One person died and two were injured in a shooting in Marin City on Sunday, officials said. The two wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. They are expected to survive. The shooting occurred at 10 a.m. near...
A wild turkey on the loose near a Bay Area airport reportedly earned itself the lengthy nickname “Vacavilloceraptor” this weekend after attacking a local and a police car. As reported by KTVU Monday, the incident took place near an airport in Fairfield when a hostile turkey began attacking a resident.
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
Police believe Dorothea Puente killed at least nine people at her Sacramento boarding house on F Street. "She served as a living illustration of the notion that one cannot judge a book by its cover." Read more. • Popular Bay Area campground closes for summer due to drought
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating a homicide reported Monday afternoon in the area of John McLaren Park. Police have not released many details about the homicide, which was reported at 12:09 p.m. near Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive and left a male victim dead. No...
One person died on Monday afternoon in a shooting at San Francisco's McLaren Park, officials said. The San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of Mansell Street and John F. Shelley Drive, two main routes through the park.
HAYWARD (BCN) Hayward Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning, the department announced on Monday. Chad Williams, 24, of Hayward, reportedly turned himself in for the alleged murder, police said. On Saturday at around 7:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 24000 of...
A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received calls that a business in the...
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision early Tuesday near the intersection of Charcot and O'Toole avenues in north San Jose, according to a tweet from police. Officers responded to a 2:10 a.m. report of the collision, where a man who was the driver...
