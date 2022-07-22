ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AMD accidentally releases marketing video for its own version of Nvidia's RTX Voice

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

AMD's new noise cancellation tech will use 'deep learning' to clear up your voice chats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2lXe_0gpGA7Xw00
(Image credit: Future)

Looks like AMD accidentally revealed its upcoming competitor to Nvidia's RTX Voice technology yesterday, when it uploaded (and then quickly made private) a trailer showcasing something called 'AMD Noise Suppression'.

The Nvidia RTX Voice tech (which, confusingly, also works on Nvidia's GTX range of GPUs) uses the AI capabilities of Nvidia GPUs to tune-out background noise that would otherwise bleed into your mic during calls and recordings. It works scarily well: when PCG tested it back in 2020, it was possible to conduct a conversation with someone even if you held an active vacuum cleaner a few inches from your mic.

AMD's original video has disappeared, but a short teaser vid is still accessible. In it, AMD promises "intelligent audio enhancement powered by a real-time deep learning algorithm," a buzzwordy way of saying it does what RTX Voice does.

The Redditor who posted the video before it got yanked offline claims it said that AMD Noise Suppression would live in the 'Audio and Video' tab of AMD's Adrenaline Driver, and "install a new virtual audio device that you can use in your applications". These would presumably be functionally identical to the virtual mic and speakers that RTX Voice adds to a PC, and which can be used within apps to enable the system's noise cancellation functionality.

Given AMD's marketing video for the tech is ready to go, it probably won't be long until it launches for real. So it might be a good time to check out our picks for the best AMD GPUs. Just be careful with that thermal paste if you get a matching processor.

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was far too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. Since then, his writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Vid#Rtx Voice#Ai#Pcg#Adrenaline Driver
PC Gamer

This starship sim looks like FTL meets Rimworld, and it's been in the making for over a decade

Releasing this autumn, Cosmoteer grants you the ability to design the starship of your dreams, even if it really shouldn't. If you're anything like me, your favourite part of any game is when things are spiralling out of control. The best stories happen when half the world wants you dead and the infidels are at the gates in Crusader Kings, when the lower levels flood with lava in Dwarf Fortress, or when your crew are split evenly between suffocating, possessed, or on fire in FTL.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
PC Gamer

This $686 Dell laptop makes for a great back-to-school gaming system

PC Gamer's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i5 11260H | 512GB SSD | 8GB DDR4 | 1080p | 120Hz | $1,168.99 $685.99 at Dell (save $483) (opens in new tab)
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Razer apologizes for packaging typo that nobody noticed until the apology

It might take a second to see what went wrong on Razer's latest keyboard packaging, but it's there. The box for the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro and tenkeyless model boasts about its ergonomics, laser-etched keycaps, long battery life, and, "high-peformance wireless" connectivity. That's "peformance," not "performance." Oops. The company admitted...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overclocker gives Intel's Arc A380 GPU more power and sees huge gains

We've all been waiting to see how Intel's launch into the consumer graphics card market would go. The Arc A380 GPU is a lower level offering by the renowned chip maker which had its entry level performance stats leaked (opens in new tab) long before launch. Though, it turns out that with the right bit of tweaking this card might be able to pull off far more than expected.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

BMW owners are figuring out how to pirate their heated seats

The intersection between physical and digital products is growing, and consumers are pushing back. "You wouldn't download a car" is a meme-tweak of an infamous anti-piracy ad campaign (opens in new tab) from way back when. It's a ridiculous statement, but even so it's always inspired a silent, in-my-head reply: "You better believe I would if I could, buddy." I can't, of course, but I can now download one very small part of a car: The part that keeps my ass warm on cold Canadian nights.
CARS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy