Mavs Star Luka Doncic Pulls Out All The Stops For Shaq's Visit To Europe

Shaquille O'Neal just wrapped up the European leg of his DJ Diesel tour, but a trip to Europe wouldn't be complete without visiting an old friend.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenian baller Goran Dragic were spotted "hooping" on stage during Shaq's set in Croatia — and that's not all they did that trip. Shaq opened up on his podcast about his experience in the NBA All-Star's stomping grounds.

"Shoutout to Luka. When I arrived in Luka’s town some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit, they escorted me to the show," he said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The big man continued, "Luka said 'Shaq, ain’t nothing going to happen to you when you’re in my town, Mr. O’Nealovich' – that’s what they called me. So shoutout to Luka and Goran Dragic because their people really set it up for me."

"Mr. O'Nealovich" also shared that the Mavs star took care of his stay in Slovenia. "I got there and Luka said we know you’re staying at a hotel, but we want you to stay at some place that he had for me. It was right there on the water, four-bedroom villa, he had that blue mist hookah," he said.

In the Lone Star State, Shaq has a villa of his own which he recently purchased. His new mansion in the suburbs of Dallas has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a gas fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, deluxe office, gym, home theater and three-car garage. In the backyard, Shaq will enjoy a covered patio, large pool, spa and rock waterfall.