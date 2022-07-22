ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Pulls Out All The Stops For Shaq's Visit To Europe

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ts5U_0gpG9dVZ00
Photo : Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal just wrapped up the European leg of his DJ Diesel tour, but a trip to Europe wouldn't be complete without visiting an old friend.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenian baller Goran Dragic were spotted "hooping" on stage during Shaq's set in Croatia — and that's not all they did that trip. Shaq opened up on his podcast about his experience in the NBA All-Star's stomping grounds.

"Shoutout to Luka. When I arrived in Luka’s town some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit, they escorted me to the show," he said, according to Sports Illustrated.

The big man continued, "Luka said 'Shaq, ain’t nothing going to happen to you when you’re in my town, Mr. O’Nealovich' – that’s what they called me. So shoutout to Luka and Goran Dragic because their people really set it up for me."

"Mr. O'Nealovich" also shared that the Mavs star took care of his stay in Slovenia. "I got there and Luka said we know you’re staying at a hotel, but we want you to stay at some place that he had for me. It was right there on the water, four-bedroom villa, he had that blue mist hookah," he said.

Not too shabby!

In the Lone Star State, Shaq has a villa of his own which he recently purchased. His new mansion in the suburbs of Dallas has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a gas fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast room, deluxe office, gym, home theater and three-car garage. In the backyard, Shaq will enjoy a covered patio, large pool, spa and rock waterfall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Points Out A ‘Washed’ Michael Jordan Managed To Lead The Wizards With Kwame Brown To A Better Record Than The Lakers With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook

Michael Jordan had a sensational career in the NBA. He saw a lot of success throughout his career. But most of his achievements came during his time with the Chicago Bulls. After all, Mike spent most of his career in Chicago and made the Bulls a dynasty. After winning the sixth NBA Championship of his career, the Bulls dynasty split up, and MJ retired for the second time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson: Reintroducing the NBA players we haven't seen in a year

The 2021-22 NBA season felt more normal than the previous two seasons, but the sport was without some of its biggest stars. LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons all missed last season because of a variety of injuries, while new Clippers guard John Wall was healthy but sat out because he didn't fit into the plans of the rebuilding Houston Rockets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Once Revealed His All-Time Big 3 During An Interview: "Me, Mike, And Shaq. We'd Go 82-0 Even With You In The Backcourt."

Allen Iverson was a larger-than-life figure during his time in the NBA and he had a big cultural influence on fans and players alike. AI did things that shouldn't have been possible for a man his size, as he won 4 scoring titles despite standing at just 6 feet tall, and his career scoring average of 26.7 points per game ranks in the top 10 all-time.
NBA
Yardbarker

How Stephen Curry’s trainer is benefiting Trae Young

The Hawks are entering a new era after the club swung a deal that landed them Dejounte Murray, giving Trae Young the first All-Star teammate of his career. Atlanta has made a concerted effort to get better defensively but also acquire another ball-dominant outlet so defenses can’t blitz Young all game , like the Heat did in the first round of the playoffs. Murray helps in both aspects, but Ice Trae will have to assume a bit of a different role — off-ball. Enter Brandon Payne, who can be seen in the background of a training video Young posted:
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
theScore

Report: Hornets interested in bringing back Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas

The Charlotte Hornets are interested in bringing back former franchise player Kemba Walker, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Hornets are also interested in re-signing Isaiah Thomas and considering other free-agent backup point guards to play behind All-Star LaMelo Ball, Charania reports. Charlotte is reportedly monitoring the legal process...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Star#European#Slovenian#Sports Illustrated
Yardbarker

NBA Small Forwards Who Won The Finals MVP Award: LeBron James Has Won 4, Larry Bird Won 3

Winning an NBA Championship is possibly the greatest achievement in the world for an NBA player. After all, it is the eternal goal of every athlete who comes into the league wanting to make a name for themselves. It is also the most difficult task to accomplish because the path to the title is a long and exhausting one. It takes something special to be a champion, and only one team out of thirty gets to experience this every single year. What is equally as impressive, on an individual level, is the stand-out player during a Finals series where a Finals MVP is crowned. Since the 1969 Finals, we have seen a Finals MVP every year.
NBA
AllLakers

Laker News: Rasheed Wallace Not Expected to Join Darvin Ham's Staff

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham quickly constructed his coaching staff after securing the LA job. Ham plucked Chris Jent from the Hawks and whisked Jordan Ott from the Nets. Although Ham cut loose a trio of Vogel assistants, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III in June, Phil Handy remains on the coaching staff. However, it appears that that after months of speculation, former All-Star Rasheed Wallace will in fact not join Ham's staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy