Newport, TN

Tennova Healthcare – Newport has Broad Impact on Cocke County

NEWPORT—Over the course of a year, the impact of Tennova Healthcare – Newport adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Beyond clinical care, Tennova Healthcare – Newport is a major employer and regularly invests resources to expand and enhance the services available locally. The overall community benefit each year is significant and totaled more than $44.8 million in 2021.

Last year, the hospital and clinics delivered care at more than 78,960 patient visits as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care. The hospital has supported COVID inpatients since March 2020 while sustaining all of its other medical services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, vaccine doses were provided and outpatients were treated with monoclonal antibodies, helping them avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.

“We provided quality care for patients with COVID and also for other members of our community who had a broad range of medical needs,” said Scott Williams, chief executive officer for Tennova Healthcare – Newport. “Our community is truly fortunate to have this resilient and committed team of clinicians and caregivers here in Newport/Cocke County who make a difference for so many patients each day. We helped people get well and live healthier, and that was evident in so many ways.”

Employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support more than 23,000 emergency department visits, more than 2,100 inpatients and performed more than 3,400 surgeries. We also delivered joy to local families as more than 160 babies were born.

Tennova Healthcare – Newport continues to grow and evolve as resources are directed toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. This includes work with local colleges, universities and career tech schools to increase the number of clinicians in our community. We worked closely with Lincoln Memorial University, Carson Newman University and other schools, bringing healthcare professionals to East Tennessee and increasing access to quality healthcare.

As Tennova Healthcare – Newport works to continuously meet patients’ needs, it also gives back to Cocke County and surrounding areas. Tennova Healthcare – Newport provided over $7.1 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $2.1 million paid in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services.

Tennova Healthcare – Newport also works with local charitable and community organizations such as Empower Cocke County, Newport Rescue Squad and Boys & Girls Club of Newport. The hospital’s payroll of more than $21 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services.

To help the community live healthier, Tennova Healthcare – Newport last year launched a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration sent directly to your inbox. Sign up at https://www.tennovanewport.com/enewsletter-sign-up.

