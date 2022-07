Jeopardy! has reportedly made a decision about who will be behind the lectern next season — and it’s not what many were expecting to hear. On July 25, multiple outlets reported that Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will “continue sharing hosting duties” for the quiz show’s upcoming season 39. As viewers know, the search for a new Jeopardy! permanent host has been ongoing since Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. After a roster of celebrity guest hosts tried out for the position, former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was named the next permanent host in August 2021. But he stepped down only a few days later following reports about past offensive and derogatory comments.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO