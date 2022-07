On a new episode of Who Do You Think You Are? airing Sunday, Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney found out her connection to the Mayflower in 1620. Due to her strong bond with her grandmother, Janney was interested in learning more about the maternal side of her family. On her ancestral journey, the actress traced her family tree all the way back to her 11-times great-grandfather Stephen Hopkins, who was born in 1582. Janney learned that Hopkins first arrived in Bermuda, which ultimately became the first English plantation, in the year 1609 — more than a decade before the Mayflower's trip across the Atlantic. The actress then traveled to Bermuda to learn more about Hopkins's journey and experience, and it was there that she learned her ancestors ended up and died in Massachusetts.

