Celebrate Idaho’s Cowboys and Cowboy Culture for National Day of the Cowboy

Growing up there are many milestones that kids can't wait to check off. The first day of kindergarten, turning ten, the first day of middle school, becoming a teenager, first school dance, first crush, starting high school, and of course the day that you get your driver's license. It is a day that most of us remember. It marks the day that you begin to feel like an adult and have some freedom for the first time. Getting behind the wheel and having control, and feeling like you can go anywhere, even if your parents limit you to a certain area. We all looked forward to that day once upon a time, and maybe your children are looking forward to it soon now. Teen drivers can be a scary thing on the road. Some states are known to be safer, while others seem to be scarier for them. What are the best and worst states for teens to be driving in?

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO