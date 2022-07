Keke Palmers Carrer was the focus of a viral Tweet on Saturday amidst the success of her current film ‘Nope’ and Palmer didn’t appreciate it. On Saturday a tweet drew the attention of many including Palmer saying After an opening weekend of Jordan Peels ‘Nope’ Keke Palmer sparking a conversation about colorism in Hollywood the tweet asked “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO