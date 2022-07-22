ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Mexican man pleads guilty to smuggling 85 migrants in locked trailer

By Sandra Sanchez
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican national has pleaded guilty to illegally transporting 85 migrants for financial gain through South Texas in a hot locked trailer, the Justice Department said Friday. Jose Luis Vega-Arzate, 31, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, drove a tractor-trailer full of migrants on May...

www.mytwintiers.com

