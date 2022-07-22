ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadly Accident on Hwy 14

By Greg Neft
610KONA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Plymouth, WA) -- One is dead, two are badly injured after a crash on State Highway 14 near Plymouth Friday morning....

610kona.com

Comments / 0

ifiberone.com

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon. Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew...
ELLENSBURG, WA
610KONA

Two Fires in Finley Merge, Burn 115 Acres

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One have wrapped up what started as two separate wildland fires that eventually merged into one Saturday into Sunday in Finley. Firefighters were called to the scene on South Meals and Ayers Road around 10:48pm Saturday. The last crew dealing with the blaze cleared the scene just before 8:00pm Sunday. The fire burned 115 acres before crews were able to put it out. BCFD says there were 35 firefighters on the scene. There is no cause on the fire at this time. Benton County Fire Districts and along with the Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments all aided in the response, along with the Benton County Sherriff's Office for traffic control.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Man Stranded For Hours On Columbia River, After Jetski Runs Out of Gas

(Kennewick, WA) -- A man stranded on a jet ski for three hours along the Columbia River was rescued by crews from the Pasco Fire Department Sunday. Captain Ron Fryer says this happened when the victim ran out of gas and began drifting. A Pasco Fire boat was able to the reach the victim at 8:43pm and get them to shore for a medical evaluation. There were several agencies involved in this rescue effort: Benton County Fire District No.1, Pasco Fire Department, Walla Wall Fire District No.5, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#State Patrol
nbcrightnow.com

Agencies rescue jet skier on Columbia River

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a water rescue on July 24 just before 8:45 p.m. to look for someone on a jet ski that had not been seen in three hours. The person reporting the incident said they may have ran out of gas, drifting the Columbia River by the railroad bridge.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

KID pond overflows sending water towards Richland neighborhood

Richland, WA — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, two homes on Badger Mountain Loop in S. Richland were surprised to find a significant amount of water flowing through their backyards. According to a Kennewick Irrigation District official, a pond overtopped on Westcliffe Blvd. sending water down towards Badger Mountain...
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man accused of ramming Tacoma-area couple's vehicle

A Sunnyside man is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he rammed Tacoma-area couple’s car July 15. Francisco Rodolfo Samaniego, 34, was charged with two counts of assault, one for each person who was in the car, according to a charging document filed in Yakima County Superior Court this week.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Tri-City Herald

‘People who prey... should be shot’ says website that hosted Kennewick serial rapist

The Kennewick Police Department is requesting that potential rape victims in connection to the arrest of Kennewick activist Brandon Lamon Jones reach out to the department. Jones, 26, was arrested on June 2 on accusations of raping a string of sex workers at gunpoint over the course of two years. A female victim reported to the Kennewick Police Department on May 28 that she was raped at gunpoint by Jones after meeting him through an online escort site, skipthegames.com.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, WA

