$1000 A Week For Life CASH4LIFE Ticket Sold In Manhattan

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – One very lucky second-prize CASH4LIFE ticket was sold for the July 20th drawing. The ticket will win a guaranteed...

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

