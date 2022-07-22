TAKE 5 $18K Lottery Prize Won in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the July 21st midday drawing. The TAKE 5 ticket was worth $18,536.50. The...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the July 21st midday drawing. The TAKE 5 ticket was worth $18,536.50. The...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 6