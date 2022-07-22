ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Secretary of State Scott Schwab broke open records law in provisional ballot data request: Court

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEnpr_0gpG188j00

Secretary of State Scott Schwab violated open record law by concealing provisional ballot data from a civic engagement group, the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

The case was brought by Davis Hammet, of Loud Light, with the assistance of the ACLU.

"This is a clear victory for government transparency, public records access," said ACLU attorney Josh Pierson, who argued the case.

It stems from a request for a provisional ballot report, which the secretary of state's office was able to generate before eliminating that functionality.

"When the Secretary directed ES&S to turn off the computer feature that generates the provisional ballot detail report — a report correctly declared to be a public record — he denied reasonable public access to that public record," Judge Stephen Hill said in the ruling. "That denial of public inspection of a public record violates the Kansas Open Records Act."

Hill wrote the unanimous opinion overturning Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson's decision. The case now goes back to Watson with directions to order Schwab to restore the reporting feature.

"We received it this morning and are reviewing," Whitney Tempel, Schwab's spokesperson, said in an email.

Schwab, a Republican, is running for reelection and has a primary challenger on the Aug. 2 ballot.

The appellate court made no directive about fees and penalties. However, it did note that the district court may award attorney fees if Schwab's actions were not in good faith and civil penalties may be assessed against the agency if it intentionally refused to furnish the records.

Helping voters fix provisional ballot deficiencies

The Election Voter Information System, known as ELVIS, is the statewide voter registration database. Schwab had directed the state's computer software vendor to turn off an ELVIS computer feature that generated a provisional ballot detail report. The report contains data on provisional ballots inputted by county election officials.

Counties are not mandated by law to track provisional ballot data, but many choose to do so.

Hammet's goal was to identify people who had cast provisional ballots so that his civic group could help them fix whatever problem was preventing their votes from being counted.

"Four years ago, I started investigating the thousands of ballots being thrown out each election," Hammet said. "Open records requests for the provisional ballot data allowed me to expose illegal policies that were disenfranchising voters, and allowed Loud Light to launch programs to ensure Kansans votes are counted."

He has long sought such records, with one request in 2019 for the 2018 election data. After the secretary of state's office denied that request, he sued in 2020. Schwab ultimately provided the 2018 report after a court order to do so.

Hammet then requested the same report for 2020 primary elections. Two days after Schwab produced those reports, he told the software vendor to remove the ability to create the reports.

Judges: Lower court ruling would have nullified KORA

The company implemented the change in September, essentially eliminating the ability for the government to quickly and cheaply comply with another request Hammet filed in October.

Hammet ultimately lost a second lawsuit because Watson ruled that the report was no longer a public record after Schwab had the company remove the ability to produce it.

The appeals court disagreed. They said the data collected by the secretary of state's office is a public record. None of the 55 exceptions to the state's open records law applied in the case.

"That ruling would allow all computer records of public information to become inaccessible through the simple manipulation of what the computer system is asked to do," Judge Hill said of the lower court's legal reasoning.

The effect would be nullifying KORA in the age of computer records, the higher court opined.

"Today’s ruling shines a light into the darkness of Kansas's secretive government," Hammet said.

Court: Schwab twice broke open records law

While arguing that his motivations are irrelevant, "The Secretary has never really offered a reason why" he had the functionality removed after losing the first court case, Hill wrote. There is no evidence to suggest it improved ELVIS or decreased government costs.

"Simply put, the Secretary did not want it," Hill said.

Schwab violated open records law, the appeals court said, when he had the computer feature turned off and again when he demanded an excessive fee to hire a data specialist to write a script to pull the data.

"This report feature may have been of no use to the Secretary but it was useful to Hammet and the public," Hill said. "And that is the point of open public records. Public access is the rule, not the exception."

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
KSHB 41 Action News

How did Kansas get here: What led to the abortion amendment?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas are one week away from learning whether a constitutional amendment protecting abortion will remain in place. As part of KSHB 41’s coverage of this year’s primary and general elections, we’re partnering with Brad Cooper, reporter/owner of Sunflower Journal, a media outlet covering Kansas politics.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Schwab
KSN News

More than 94,700 Kansans have voted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says 94,736 Kansans have already cast an early ballot in the Aug. 2 primary. Of the people who have voted so far: 39,704 are registered as Democrat 41,414 are registered as Republican 447 are registered as Libertarian 13,171 are unregistered Usually, a primary election is […]
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Andrew Morgans has built his life (and by extension, his businesses) around the concept of pursuing freedom; Freedom not only for himself, but his friends, family and team. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights — sending the issue of health care access back to the individual states — was a direct attack on that ideal, he said.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Provisional Ballot#Ballots#Lower Court#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Es S#Republican#Sch
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges

For a group of people presumably interested in the guidance of the Lord Almighty, backers of the “Value Them Both” amendment have a lot of problems with the Ninth Commandment. They’re lying an awful lot. The state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2 has been debated ad nauseam in recent months. It would preempt […] The post In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Understanding the Kansas abortion amendment vote

(KAKE) - You've seen the ads and the signs just about everywhere, but what do you need to know before heading to the ballot on Tuesday? Do you vote yes on the abortion amendment or no?. The amendment will give lawmakers the power to more tightly regulate abortion rights in...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy