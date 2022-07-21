ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Be Very Afraid! Ever Heard Of These 2 Haunted Roads?

By Rebecca
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 5 days ago
We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when...

Texas Monthly

Is This a Typical Texas Heat Wave or the Coldest Summer of the Rest of Our Lives?

There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…..space junk?. A lot of Texans saw a large fireball streaking across the sky Sunday night. Whatever it was put on quite a show that was picked up on cameras across East Texas. Reports of the fireball came in form Oklahoma and Louisiana as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Prison Reaches 149 Degrees Amid Ongoing Heat Issues

Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Back to school: When do local districts begin classes?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
