Former Custodian Hopes to Inspire Students in New Teaching Role

By Jessica Williams
Klein ISD
 3 days ago
Stephen Hansell, a familiar face within the halls of Klein Oak High School, will have new stomping grounds come August. The former custodian and Klein High alum will serve Klein ISD in a different capacity as a 7th grade Texas History teacher at Krimmel Intermediate. Mr. Hansell, a US...

In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

